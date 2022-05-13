Dolphins Sign 14 Undrafted Free Agents

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday that they have signed 14 undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- offensive lineman Blaise Andries
- defensive lineman Owen Carney
- offensive lineman Ty Clary
- tight end Tanner Conner
- offensive lineman Kellen Diesch
- cornerback Elijah Hamilton
- punter Tommy Heatherly
- linebacker Deandre Johnson
- cornerback Kader Kohou
- safety Verone McKinley
- wide receiver Braylon Sanders
- defensive lineman Ben Stille
- running back ZaQuandre White
- defensive lineman Jordan Williams
Diesch, 22, began his college career at Texas A&M before transferring to Arizona State in 2020. He was a Second Team All-Pac 12 as a redshirt senior.
For his career, Diesch appeared in 39 games, making 17 starts at left tackle.
