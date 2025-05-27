Dolphins Sign CB Ryan Cooper Jr.

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed CB Ryan Cooper Jr. to a contract.

In correspondence, the Dolphins have also placed CB Jason Maitre on the injured reserve list.

Cooper, 23, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State following the 2024 draft. He spent the season on the practice squad but was released in November and joined Seattle shortly after.

The Seahawks signed him to a futures deal after his first season but waived him in February. He was claimed by the Dolphins but released at the beginning of May.

Cooper is yet to appear in an NFL game.