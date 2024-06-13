Dolphins Sign First-Round DE Chop Robinson, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Dolphins are signing first-round DE Chop Robinson to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

This wraps up their 2024 draft class:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Chop Robinson DE Signed 2 Patrick Paul OT Signed 4 Jaylen Wright RB Signed 5 Mohamed Kamara DE Signed 6 Malik Washington WR Signed 6 Patrick McMorris S Signed 7 Tahj Washington WR Signed

Robinson, 21, transferred to Penn State after his true freshman season at Maryland. He was named first-team All-Big Ten after the 2023 season, his junior year, and declared for the draft. The Dolphins used the No. 21 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

The No. 21 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $14,690,792 contract that includes a $7,504,213 signing bonus and will carry a $2,671,053 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Cowboys LB Micah Parsons.

During his three-year college career, Robinson recorded 60 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two recoveries and three pass deflections in 30 games.