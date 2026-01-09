Dolphins Sign Four Players To Futures Deals

The Miami Dolphins announced they’ve signed four players to futures deals on Friday.

The full list includes:

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Warren, 26, was a four-year starter at Pittsburgh and had 40 appearances in college, which included 39 starts.

The Jets used the No. 120 overall pick in the fourth round on him back in the 2023 NFL Draft. He wound up starting five of the eight games he appeared in during his rookie season in New York. He was among the Jets’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Warren appeared in six games for the Jets at tackle and started in only one of those appearances.