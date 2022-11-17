Dolphins Sign LB Brennan Scarlett To Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday that they’ve signed linebacker Brennan Scarlett to their practice squad.

Here’s the Dolphins updated practice squad:

Scarlett, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford back in 2016. He managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury before being activated later on.

Scarlett signed a one-year extension worth $3.75 million with the Texans in 2019. He signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins as a free agent in 2021 and returned to Miami earlier this year.

However, he was eventually released with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Scarlett appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and recorded 16 total tackles, one tackle for loss, no sacks, and one pass deflection.