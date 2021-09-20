Dolphins Sign OL Roderick Johnson To PS, Release OT Bobby Hart

The Miami Dolphins have signed OL Roderick Johnson to their practice squad on Monday and released OT Bobby Hart from the unit.

Here’s the Dolphins updated practice squad:

Johnson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. Cleveland actually traded up to get Johnson in the draft before waiving him a year later.

The Texans later claimed Johnson off of waivers only to release him coming out of the preseason in 2018. Not long after, Johnson signed on to the Texans’ practice squad, where he stayed for most of that season, then spent the 2019 season on the team’s active roster.

Houston declined to tender Johnson a restricted offer last year before re-signing him to a one-year deal soon after. This offseason, the Texans re-signed Johnson to a one-year, $1.1 million deal but waived him in August.

In 2020, Johnson was active for 12 games and made three starts for the Texans.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.