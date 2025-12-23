Dolphins Sign S Jack Henderson

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed S Jack Henderson to the practice squad.

Henderson, 23, started his career at Southeast Louisiana State before transferring to Minnesota for his final two seasons. He signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Panthers cut him coming out of the preseason and he had a stint with the Bucs on the practice squad. He then signed with the Steelers’ practice squad in October but was released a little over a month later.

During his two years at Minnesota, Henderson recorded 103 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, one forced fumble, one recovery and two pass deflections in 26 career games.