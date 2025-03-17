Dolphins Signing CB Artie Burns

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Dolphins are signing former Seahawks CB Artie Burns to a one-year deal.

Burns, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9.59 million rookie contract.

Pittsburgh elected to decline Burns’ fifth-year option for 2020 and he later signed a one-year contract with the Bears. Chicago re-signed him to another one-year deal for 2021.

From there, the Seahawks signed Burns to a one-year deal and he bounced on and off the practice squad. The Seahawks re-signed him to a one-year deal back in March 2024 but he was among their final roster cuts before being re-signed to the practice squad and released again in December.

Burns re-signed to the practice squad and eventually the active roster to end the season and entered the offseason an unrestricted free agent.

In 2024, Burns appeared in four games for the Seahawks and recorded four tackles and three pass defenses.