Dolphins Signing OL Connor Williams To Two-Year, $14M Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that former Cowboys OL Connor Williams is signing a two-year deal with the Dolphins.

Adam Schefter adds that it’s a two-year, $14 million deal that includes $7.5 million fully guaranteed.

Williams, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,488,996 contract with the Cowboys that includes a $2,071,996 signing bonus.

Williams was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2021, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and made 14 starts for them.

We had him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.