Dolphins Signing QB Cam Miller Off Raiders Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins are signing QB Cam Miller off the Raiders’ practice squad to their active roster on Thursday, per his representation.

Congratulations to client, QB Cam Miller signing with the @MiamiDolphins active roster! — JL Sports (@JLSports3) January 1, 2026

Miller, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2025 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State. He signed a four-year, $4.4 million rookie contract with Las Vegas, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

He re-signed with Las Vegas’ practice squad and has been there the entire season.

During his college career at North Dakota State, Miller appeared in 67 games and completed 69 percent of his passes for 9,721 yards, 81 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions, to go along with 526 rushing attempts for 2,277 yards (4.3 YPC) and 48 touchdowns.