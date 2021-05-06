Dolphins Signing TE Jibri Blount

Former North Carolina Central basketball player Jibri Blount announced he’s signing as an undrafted free agent with the Dolphins.

Barry Jackson says the 6-7 Blount will convert to tight end. He adds he’s the son of Hall of Fame CB Mel Blount.

Blount, 24, started his basketball career at Cleveland State before transferring to North Carolina Central. He averaged 15.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.