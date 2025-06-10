Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith Will Not Attend Mandatory Minicamp

Joe Schad reports Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith will not be in attendance at mandatory minicamp this week as he seeks a revised contract.

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques adds Smith’s absence is not excused.

Smith approached the team about a revised deal following a career-best season in 2024, which led to the Steelers showing interest in the veteran tight end. His agent said “the situation is fluid” between Smith and the Dolphins, and Smith has retained his stance that he wants to remain in Miami.

Players can skip mandatory minicamp as a negotiating tactic in contract talks but are subject to fines in the neighborhood of $100,000 if they miss all three days of minicamp. If the Dolphins feel like they’re close to trading Smith, they could be holding him out to avoid him getting injured and scuttling a deal.

Smith, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Titans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.175 million contract when he agreed to a four–year, $50 million deal that included $31.25 million fully guaranteed with the Patriots.

The Patriots then traded Smith to the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick back in March of 2023. Atlanta cut him loose last offseason, and he signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal with the Dolphins

In 2024, Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and caught 88 passes for 884 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Smith as the news becomes available.