Dolphins To Interview Jesse Minter & Robert Saleh Thursday

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Dolphins are interviewing Chargers DC Jesse Minter and 49ers DC Robert Saleh for their HC opening on Thursday.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Dolphins’ HC opening from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard (Requested)

(Requested) Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Requested)

(Requested) Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile (Requested)

Minter, 42, began his career as a defensive intern at Notre Dame in 2006 before working at Cincinnati, Indiana State and Georgia State up through 2016.

He then transitioned to the NFL with the Ravens in 2017 and was named DB coach in 2020. After spending one season as the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt in 2021, he became the defensive coordinator at Michigan.

He followed HC Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers in 2024 as his defensive coordinator.

In 2025, the Chargers defense ranks No. 5 in points allowed and No. 9 in total defense, including No. 8 against the run and No. 5 against the pass.

Saleh, 46, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks’ defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach, where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the head coach of the Jets in 2021 but was fired following the 2024 season. Saleh rejoined the 49ers as defensive coordinator in 2025.

In four seasons with the Jets, Saleh compiled a record of 20-36 with no playoff appearances.

In 2025, the 49ers’ defense ranks 13th in points allowed, 20th in total yards allowed, 11th in rushing yards allowed, and 25th in passing yards allowed.