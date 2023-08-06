Dolphins Tried Out Four Defensive Backs

The Miami Dolphins brought in four free agents for workouts on Sunday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

DB Corn Elder DB Leonard Johnson DB Parry Nickerson DB Jamal Perry

Johnson, 25, went undrafted following his final season at Duke in 2021. He ended up sitting out in 2022 due to medical reasons.

The Giants signed Johnson to a three-year contract this past March. New York waived Johnson with an injury designation a few weeks ago before eventually cutting him loose with a settlement.

During his four-year career at Duke, Johnson appeared in 42 games and recorded 165 tackles, two sacks, six interceptions, one defensive touchdown, 16 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Nickerson, 28, is a former sixth-round pick by the Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Tulane. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,637,480 rookie contract when the Jets traded him to the Seahawks for a conditional 2020 seventh-round draft pick coming out of the preseason.

Seattle waived Nickerson and he later signed on to the Jaguars’ practice squad before being promoted to the active roster. The Packers signed him to their taxi squad in 2020 before promoting him to the active roster.

From there, Nickerson signed with the Vikings in March of 2021 after becoming a free agent. He’s been on and off the Vikings’ active roster ever since.

In 2021, Nickerson appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded one tackle, and no interceptions.