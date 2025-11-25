Dolphins Tried Out Three Linebackers

The Miami Dolphins had three linebackers in for a tryout on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

Jimmy Ciarlo Cam Riley K.C. Ossai

Of the group, the Dolphins signed Ciarlo to the practice squad.

Ciarlo, 24, was a two-year starter at Army who will serve in the infantry after his playing career. He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft, but tore his ACL and was cut with an injury designation.

The Bills signed Ciarlo this past August and he stuck around on the practice squad after the preseason. He bounced on and off the active roster before being let go earlier this season.

In 2025, Ciarlo has appeared in two games for the Bills.