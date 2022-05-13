Dolphins Trying Out CB Sam Beal & WR K.J. Hill

The Miami Dolphins have several free agents in attendance for their minicamp on a tryout basis including WR K.J. Hill and CB Sam Beal, per Barry Jackson.

Beal, 25, was selected in the third round of the 2018 supplemental draft. He signed a four-year, $4.08 million contract that included a $1,048,940 signing bonus. Unfortunately, Beal spent his rookie season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

He was on injured reserve in 2019 before being designated to return in November. Beal elected to opt-out of the 2020 season eight days before he plead guilty to two gun charges in Lorain County Court in Ohio, stemming from a 2020 arrest.

The Giants later waived Beal and he had a brief stint on their practice squad.

In 2021, Beal appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded one tackle and no interceptions.

Hill, 24, is a former seventh-round pick by the Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.39 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $780,000 for the 2021 season when he was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Chargers later re-signed Hill to their practice squad.

In 2021, Hill appeared in six games for the Chargers and caught three passes for 30 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also totaled 50 kick return yards and another 41 punt return yards.