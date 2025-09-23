Dolphins Work Out Four Offensive Linemen

The Miami Dolphins hosted four offensive linemen for workouts, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

The following worked out with Miami:

OL Logan Brown OL Richard Gouraige OL Roy Mbaeteka OL Kadeem Telfort

It’s worth noting the Dolphins added Mbaeteka and Telfort to their practice squad following workouts.

Telfort, 26, signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of UAB in 2023. He was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Packers re-signed him to a futures deal in January of 2024. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2025 but was let go during roster cuts.

In 2024, Telfort appeared in 16 games for the Packers as an offensive tackle.