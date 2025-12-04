Dolphins WR A.J. Henning Placed On Suspended List

Dolphins WR A.J. Henning was placed on the suspended list, per the NFL transaction wire.

He’s currently on Miami’s practice squad.

Henning, 24, started his career at Michigan before transferring to Northwestern for his final two seasons. He signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

During his five-year college career, Henning caught 129 passes for 1,219 yards and eight touchdowns in 57 career games. He added 47 rush attempts for 304 yards and another three touchdowns, and returned both a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns