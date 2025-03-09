Doubt Exists About Whether Jerod Mayo Will Return To Coaching

The Patriots fired former HC Jerod Mayo after one season and replaced him with former Titans HC Mike Vrabel.

Many didn’t feel Mayo was ready to lead a franchise, believing he went too far in his approach to sway away from the strict culture Bill Belichick created. This led to a lack of discipline and accountability in the team’s locker room.

Mayo and three of his assistants did not land anywhere this cycle and Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald said “multiple sources doubt that Mayo will return to coaching.”

Despite coaching in New England since 2019 and being the planned successor to Belichick, Mayo’s coaching future is in question after an underwhelming season in 2024.

Mayo, 38, was drafted in the first round by the Patriots out of Tennessee in 2008. He played eight seasons with the team before retiring following the 2015 season.

Mayo joined the Patriots coaching staff as an inside linebackers coach in 2019 and held the position for five years before being named the head coach to replace Bill Belichick in 2024.

In his one season as Patriots’ head coach, Mayo posted a record of 4-13.