Eagles Activate DE Matt Leo From COVID-19 List

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they activated DE Matt Leo from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Leo, 29, signed with the Eagles in April of 2020 out of Iowa State as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. After the Eagles waived him last September before the season began, Leo signed on to the Eagles’ practice squad, which is where he spent the entire 2020 season.

In January, the Eagles re-signed Leo to a futures contract. The Eagles were given a roster exemption for Leo as an international player for the second straight season.

Leo has yet to appear in an NFL game.