Eagles Activate LB Alex Singleton From COVID-19 List

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Sunday that they’ve activated LB Alex Singleton from the COVID-19 list.

Roster Move: Eagles have activated LB Alex Singleton from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/VpVOvYeUHZ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 7, 2021

Singleton, 27, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Montana State back in 2015. He had brief stints with the Seahawks, Patriots and Vikings before joining the Calgary Stampeders for the 2016 season.

The Eagles signed Singleton to a futures contract back in 2019 and he’s been on and off of their active roster ever since. Singleton returned to Philadelphia on an exclusive rights contract this past March.

In 2020, Singleton appeared in all 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 117 tackles, two sacks, an interception returned for a touchdown, two fumble recoveries and a pass defense.