Eagles Activate S Andrew Adams, Waive/Injured DB Nate Meadors

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Wednesday that they’ve activated S Andrew Adams from the COVID-19 list and waived DB Nate Meadors with an injured designation.

Meadors will revert to the Eagles’ injured reserve list once he clears waivers.

Adams, 27, signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Connecticut back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2018 when New York elected to waive him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit coming out of the preseason.

Adams later signed with the Buccaneers but was not tendered a restricted offer in 2019. He later caught on with the Lions, but was once again released that the start of the season.

Adams returned to the Buccaneers and finished out the season in Tampa Bay. He re-signed on a one-year deal for the 2020 season, appearing in all 16 games but recording just one tackle.

In 2019, Adams appeared in 14 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 45 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and three passes defended.