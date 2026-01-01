Eagles Activating OT Cameron Williams From IR

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Eagles are activating OT Cameron Williams from injured reserve.

Williams, 22, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Texas. He signed a four-year, $4,451,568 contract through 2028 and is making a base salary of $840k in 2025.

In his collegiate career, Williams appeared in 35 games over three seasons with Texas and made 16 starts.