Eagles Announce 14 Practice Squad Signings & Four Other Roster Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have re-signed LS Charley Hughlett to the roster and officially claimed UDFA OL Willie Lampkin off waivers from the Rams.

To make room, the team waived OL Trevor Keegan and S Tristin McCollum.

The Eagles also signed 14 players to their initial practice squad. Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

Lampkin, 23, started his college career at Coastal Carolina before transferring to North Carolina for his final two seasons. He was All-Sun Belt in his first three seasons, including first-team his final year, and was a first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2024.

After not being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Lampkin signed with the Rams.

During his college career, Lampkin made 52 starts at guard, left tackle and center.