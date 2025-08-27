Eagles Announce 14 Practice Squad Signings & Four Other Roster Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have re-signed LS Charley Hughlett to the roster and officially claimed UDFA OL Willie Lampkin off waivers from the Rams.
To make room, the team waived OL Trevor Keegan and S Tristin McCollum.
The Eagles also signed 14 players to their initial practice squad. Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:
- LB Chance Campbell
- WR Elijah Cooks
- G Kenyon Green
- TE E.J. Jenkins
- CB Brandon Johnson
- OLB Patrick Johnson
- TE Cameron Latu
- WR Terrace Marshall
- QB Kyle McCord
- CB Parry Nickerson
- T Hollin Pierce
- OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland
- CB Eli Ricks
- S Andre Sam
Lampkin, 23, started his college career at Coastal Carolina before transferring to North Carolina for his final two seasons. He was All-Sun Belt in his first three seasons, including first-team his final year, and was a first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2024.
After not being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Lampkin signed with the Rams.
During his college career, Lampkin made 52 starts at guard, left tackle and center.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!