Eagles Announce Four Roster Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed DT Jacob Sykes and DE K.J. Henry to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Eagles have released CB Eli Ricks and OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland from the practice squad.

Here’s an updated list of the Eagles’ practice squad:

LB Chance Campbell TE E.J. Jenkins CB Brandon Johnson QB Kyle McCord S Andre Sam WR Britain Covey OT Luke Felix Fualalo (International) WR Javon Baker RB Audric Estime DB Ambry Thomas OL Hollin Pierce C Jake Majors DT Gabe Hall WR Quez Watkins DT Jacob Sykes DE K.J. Henry

Henry, 26, was drafted by the Commanders in the fifth round out of Clemson during the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4.2 million rookie contract when Washington waived him during final cuts. The Bengals claimed him off of waivers in August and later signed him to the practice squad.

Dallas signed Henry off Cincinnati’s practice squad in October and waived him a month later. From there, Henry caught on with the Eagles before being waived at the start of training camp.

The Browns claimed him off waivers in July, but cut him loose coming out of the preseason. He caught back on the practice squad in September but was released two weeks later.

In 2024, Henry appeared in four games for the Bengals and Patriots and recorded three total tackles and a sack.