Eagles Cut CB Eli Ricks Again Among Practice Squad Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have released CB Eli Ricks from the practice squad and added CB Tariq Castro-Fields to take his place. 

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. LB Chance Campbell
  2. TE E.J. Jenkins
  3. CB Brandon Johnson
  4. QB Kyle McCord
  5. S Andre Sam
  6. WR Britain Covey
  7. OT Luke Felix Fualalo (International)
  8. WR Javon Baker
  9. RB Audric Estime
  10. DB Ambry Thomas
  11. OL Hollin Pierce
  12. C Jake Majors
  13. DT Gabe Hall
  14. WR Quez Watkins
  15. LB Antwaun Powell-Ryland
  16. DB Tariq Castro-Fields

Ricks, 23, started his career at LSU before transferring to Alabama. He signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL draft and made the team in his first two seasons. 

The Eagles cut Ricks coming out of the preseason in 2025 and he’s bounced on and off the practice squad. 

In 2024, Ricks appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded two tackles. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply