Eagles Cut CB Eli Ricks Again Among Practice Squad Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have released CB Eli Ricks from the practice squad and added CB Tariq Castro-Fields to take his place.

We have signed CB Tariq Castro-Fields to the Practice Squad and released CB Eli Ricks. pic.twitter.com/p0kApRmTJU — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 13, 2025

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

LB Chance Campbell TE E.J. Jenkins CB Brandon Johnson QB Kyle McCord S Andre Sam WR Britain Covey OT Luke Felix Fualalo (International) WR Javon Baker RB Audric Estime DB Ambry Thomas OL Hollin Pierce C Jake Majors DT Gabe Hall WR Quez Watkins LB Antwaun Powell-Ryland DB Tariq Castro-Fields

Ricks, 23, started his career at LSU before transferring to Alabama. He signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL draft and made the team in his first two seasons.

The Eagles cut Ricks coming out of the preseason in 2025 and he’s bounced on and off the practice squad.

In 2024, Ricks appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded two tackles.