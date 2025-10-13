Eagles Cut CB Eli Ricks Again Among Practice Squad Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have released CB Eli Ricks from the practice squad and added CB Tariq Castro-Fields to take his place.
We have signed CB Tariq Castro-Fields to the Practice Squad and released CB Eli Ricks. pic.twitter.com/p0kApRmTJU
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 13, 2025
Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:
- LB Chance Campbell
- TE E.J. Jenkins
- CB Brandon Johnson
- QB Kyle McCord
- S Andre Sam
- WR Britain Covey
- OT Luke Felix Fualalo (International)
- WR Javon Baker
- RB Audric Estime
- DB Ambry Thomas
- OL Hollin Pierce
- C Jake Majors
- DT Gabe Hall
- WR Quez Watkins
- LB Antwaun Powell-Ryland
- DB Tariq Castro-Fields
Ricks, 23, started his career at LSU before transferring to Alabama. He signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL draft and made the team in his first two seasons.
The Eagles cut Ricks coming out of the preseason in 2025 and he’s bounced on and off the practice squad.
In 2024, Ricks appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded two tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!