Eagles DE Bryce Huff To Miss Time After Wrist Surgery

Eagles DE Bryce Huff is having a procedure on his wrist that will sideline him for a few weeks, per Tim McManus.

However, McManus says the goal is for Huff to be back and healthy for the end of the season when the Eagles are making their stretch run.

The veteran pass rusher has been playing through the injury the past two weeks, protecting the injured wrist with a hard cast.

Huff, 26, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis following the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed the standard three-year UDFA deal.

New York re-signed him as a restricted free agent in 2023. Huff was testing the free agent market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Eagles.

In 2024, Huff has appeared in 10 games for the Eagles and recorded 10 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.