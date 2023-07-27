Eagles DE Derek Barnett Agrees To Restructure Contract

Philadelphia Eagles DE Derek Barnett has agreed to restructure his contract with the team, according to Field Yates.

Barnett’s salary will drop from $7.5 million with $1.5 million guaranteed to $3.5 million fully-guaranteed.

He is also eligible for $250K in per-game bonuses and up to $2.25 million in incentives. The overall max value of his contract will drop from $8.5 million to $6 million, according to Yates.

Barnett, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $12.85 million contract that includes $12.85 million guaranteed when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

Barnett was in line to be an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he signed a two-year contract with the Eagles.

In 2021, Barnett appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 46 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks.

Barnett tore his ACL during the team’s season opener and didn’t record any statistics for the 2022 season.