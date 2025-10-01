Eagles Designate LB Nakobe Dean To Return Among Two Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have designated LB Nakobe Dean to return from the PUP list.

We have opened Nakobe Dean’s practice window and signed Antwuan Powell-Ryland to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/7RSzNajpRh — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 1, 2025

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. He’s recovering from a torn patellar tendon suffered in January, so he might not be activated right away.

The Eagles also signed DL Antwuan Powell-Ryland to the practice squad.

Dean, 24, was a two-year starter at Georgia and was a unanimous All-American selection, earned first-team All-SEC honors, and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2021.

The Eagles selected Dean in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $5,186,894, including a signing bonus of $952,286.

In 2024, Dean appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 128 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries, one interception, and four pass deflections.