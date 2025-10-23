Eagles Designate WR Darius Cooper To Return From IR

The Philadelphia Eagles have designated WR Darius Cooper to return from injured reserve, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

This opens a 21-day window for Cooper to return to practice and get activated to the 53-man roster or he’ll revert to injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Cooper, 23, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Tarleton State following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was placed on injured reserve in September with a shoulder injury.

In 2025, Cooper has appeared in three games for the Eagles.