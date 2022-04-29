Eagles Expected To Decline OT Andre Dillard’s Fifth-Year Option

Jeff McLane reports that the Eagles are expected to decline OT Andre Dillard’s fifth-year option for the 2023 season.

The fifth-year option was projected to cost the Eagles around $12,604,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season, so this isn’t a big surprise that they’re going to decline the figure.

Dillard has struggled to live up to expectations and has been reportedly available for trade the past few years.

Dillard, 26, was drafted by the Eagles in the first round out of Washington State in 2019. He is in the final year of his four-year, $12.371 million rookie contract with Philadelphia.

Dillard will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Dillard appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and made five starts at left tackle.