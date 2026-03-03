Eagles Expected To Have Interest In TE David Njoku

Per Eliot Shorr-Parks, the Eagles have interest in pending free agent TE David Njoku.

Njoku is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he already announced he doesn’t expect to be back with Cleveland.

It’s worth noting NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo says Philadelphia has interest in re-signing TE Dallas Goedert, but there are a few “balls in the air” like the situation with WR A.J. Brown that are affecting the budget for pending free agents.

Garafolo mentions Goedert would have “significant interest” from other teams on the market if he makes it to free agency.

Njoku, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017 out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $9.5 million contract with the Browns.

The Browns picked up Njoku’s fifth-year option for roughly $6 million for the 2021 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Browns franchise-tagged him.

Njoku was then signed to a four-year, $56.75 million extension by Cleveland.

In 2025, Njoku appeared in 12 games for the Browns, making 11 starts. He recorded 33 receptions for 293 yards and four touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2026 NFL Free Agents.