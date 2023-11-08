Eagles Expected To Place LB Nakobe Dean On IR

According to Mike Garafolo, Eagles LB Nakobe Dean has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain and is expected to be placed on injured reserve.

This is an unfortunate turn for Dean, who was activated from injured reserve last month.

Dean, 22, was a two-year starter at Georgia and was a unanimous All-American selection, earned first-team All-SEC honors, and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2021.

The Eagles selected Dean in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $5,186,894 including a signing bonus of $952,286.

In 2023, Dean has appeared in five game for the Eagles and recorded 30 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and two tackles for loss.