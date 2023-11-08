Eagles Expected To Place LB Nakobe Dean On IR

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Mike Garafolo, Eagles LB Nakobe Dean has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain and is expected to be placed on injured reserve. 

Nakobe Dean

This is an unfortunate turn for Dean, who was activated from injured reserve last month. 

Dean, 22, was a two-year starter at Georgia and was a unanimous All-American selection, earned first-team All-SEC honors, and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2021. 

The Eagles selected Dean in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $5,186,894 including a signing bonus of $952,286.

In 2023, Dean has appeared in five game for the Eagles and recorded 30 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and two tackles for loss. 

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply