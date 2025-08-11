Update: Eagles G Landon Dickerson Week-To-Week With Meniscus Injury

Update:

Ian Rapoport reports Eagles G Landon Dickerson will have a minor knee surgery in the coming days and will be considered week-to-week with his meniscus injury.

He adds the goal is to have Dickerson ready for Week 1.

That suggests Dickerson only needed a meniscus trim and not a full repair. A trim is a four to six-week recovery, a repair would have been four to six months.

It’s good news overall for Dickerson and the Eagles, although Week 1 might be a bit of an aggressive recovery timetable.

Eagles G Landon Dickerson suffered a right leg injury during Sunday’s practice and was later taken to the locker room on a cart.

The injury appeared serious judging by the reaction from him and his teammates, but there hadn’t been an official word yet on the timeline. Adam Schefter reported today that Dickerson is thought to have suffered a meniscus injury and that he’s getting additional options to determine next steps.

Meniscus injuries can typically go two ways, depending on the extent of the damage. If all Dickerson needs is a trim, he could return in about four to six weeks. If he needs a full meniscus repair, the timeline is much longer and would likely be season-ending.

The veteran is one of the top guards in football, so any time missed would be a blow to the Eagles’ offense.

Dickerson, 26, was a second-round pick by the Eagles after being a four-year starter at Alabama. He was a unanimous All-American and first-team All-ACC selection in 2020. He also won the Rimington Trophy and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

Dickerson signed a four-year deal rookie deal with the team worth $8,656,673 million with a $3,655,762 signing bonus. He was entering the final year of the agreement when he agreed to a four-year extension worth $84 million last year.

In 2024, Dickerson appeared in and started 16 games for the Eagles at left guard. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 8 guard out of 77 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Dickerson as the news is available.