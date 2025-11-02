Eagles Have No Interest In Trading A.J. Brown

Jay Glazer reports that the Eagles are not interested in trading WR A.J. Brown ahead of the deadline.

Glazer said there is zero chance that Brown is going anywhere, despite his name floating around in trade talk.

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown has appeared in seven games for the Eagles and caught 29 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns.