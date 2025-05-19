Eagles Hiring Former Jets GM Joe Douglas To Front Office

According to Jeff McLane, the Eagles are hiring former Jets GM Joe Douglas to their front office.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as Douglas rose to prominence as an executive with the Eagles before landing the job in New York. McLane says he’ll be in a senior scouting role.

Douglas, 48, began working for the Ravens in their personnel department in 2000 and spent 15 years with the organization. The Bears hired him as their director of college scouting for the 2015 season.

Douglas spent one year in Chicago before joining the Eagles as their vice president of player personnel the following year. From there, he joined the Jets as their general manager in 2019.

New York fired him in November of 2024 in his sixth year on the job.

In six years as the GM of the Jets, Douglas had a record of 30-64 with no playoff appearances.