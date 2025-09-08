Eagles Host Seven Tryout Players

The Philadelphia Eagles hosted seven tryout players, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Hilton, 31, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State back in 2016, but was among their final roster cuts his rookie year.

He joined the Patriots’ practice squad for a week before the Steelers added him to their taxi squad in December 2016 and re-signed him to three-straight one-year contracts. He was tendered by the team as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 for $3.27 million.

As a free agent in 2021, Hilton signed a four-year, $24 million deal that included $8.5 million with the Bengals. He then signed with Miami on a one-year deal this offseason but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Hilton appeared in 16 games for the Steelers, recording 73 tackles and one interception.

We will have more on Hilton as it becomes available.