Eagles Inquired About Vikings OLB Jonathan Greenard

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles inquired with the Vikings about trading for OLB Jonathan Greenard.

Fowler says the Eagles have been exploring contingencies if they can’t re-sign OLB Jaelan Phillips, who is expected to be one of the top pass rushers available this offseason.

Philadelphia checked in about a trade for Raiders DE Maxx Crosby but Fowler doesn’t think they were that serious about a trade for him.

Greenard would be a lot cheaper with Fowler noting league sources think Minnesota would give him up for a Day 2 pick, but Greenard wants a new contract and that’s another complicating factor.

Seahawks free agent OLB Boye Mafe is another fallback option for the Eagles, per Fowler.

Greenard, 28, was a one-year starter at Florida after transferring from Louisville as a senior. He earned first-team All-SEC honors before the Texans selected him with the No. 90 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Greenard played out the final year of his four-year, $4,584,223 rookie contract that includes an $893,982 signing bonus. He then signed a four-year, $76 million deal with the Vikings as a free agent.

He’s due a total of $19 million in each of the final two years of his deal.

In 2025, Greenard appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and recorded 38 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and three pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Greenard and the Vikings as the news becomes available.