Eagles Interviewed Dolphins Pass Game Coordinator Bobby Slowik For OC Role

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Eagles interviewed Dolphins senior pass game coordinator Bobby Slowik for their OC vacancy.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Eagles OC opening:

Former Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Falcons OC Zac Robinson (Buccaneers)

Ole Miss OC Charlie Weis Jr (Expected)

(Expected) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles Pass Game Coordinator Bobby Slowik (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Bears OC Declan Doyle (Requested)

Slowik, 38, began his coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Commanders from 2011-2013. From there, he was later hired as the 49ers’ defensive quality control coach from 2017-2018.

San Francisco named him an offensive assistant for 2019-2020 and promoted him to offensive pass game specialist in 2021.

From there, the Texans hired Slowik as their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. Houston gave Slowik a new contract following the 2023 season before firing him in 2025.

Slowik joined the Dolphins as their senior passing game coordinator last January.

In 2024, the Texans’ offense ranked No. 22 in total yards, No. 19 in total points, No. 15 in rushing yards and No. 21 in passing yards.