Eagles Interviewing Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles Monday

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles are interviewing Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles today.

The full Eagles candidate list includes:

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (Requested)

(Requested) Patriots LBs Coach Jerod Mayo (Interviewed))

(Interviewed)) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Eagles assistant HC/RBs coach Duce Staley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

Bowles, 57, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers back in 1995 as a player personnel staff member before working for a number of teams including the Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Dolphins, Eagles and Cardinals.

The Jets hired Bowles as their head coach for the 2015 season and signed him to an extension last through 2020 last year. However, he was fired following the 2018 season.

From there, the Buccaneers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2019.

During his four years as Jets’ head coach, Bowles led the team to a record of 24-40 (37.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.

In 2020, Bowles’ defense was No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 8 in fewest points allowed, No. 1 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 21 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Eagles coaching search as the news is available.