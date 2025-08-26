Eagles LB Nakobe Dean Will Start Season On PUP List

Per Tim McManus, Eagles LB Nakobe Dean posted on social media that he will see everyone in Week 5, which indicates he will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Dean will miss at least the first four games of the regular season as he recovers from a torn patellar tendon

Dean, 24, was a two-year starter at Georgia and was a unanimous All-American selection, earned first-team All-SEC honors, and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2021.

The Eagles selected Dean in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $5,186,894, including a signing bonus of $952,286.

In 2024, Dean appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 128 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries, one interception, and four pass deflections.

We will have more on Dean as it becomes available.