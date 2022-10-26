Eagles LT Andre Dillard & Broncos LG Dalton Risner Drawing Trade Interest

Jordan Schultz, citing source, reports that Broncos LG Dalton Risner and Eagles LT Andre Dillard are drawing trade interest from teams and would be available “for the right price.”

Schultz notes that both players are in the final year of their rookie contracts.

Dillard, 27, was drafted by the Eagles in the first round out of Washington State in 2019. He is in the final year of his four-year, $12.371 million rookie contract with Philadelphia.

He was activated from the injured reserve earlier this month. Dillard will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Dillard has appeared in one game for the Eagles.

Risner, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Broncos in 2019 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $7,259,142 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,690,000 this season.

In 2022, Risner has played in all seven games and started each appearance. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 43 overall guard out of 77 qualifying players.