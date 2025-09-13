Eagles Made Three Moves Ahead Of Week 2

The Eagles announced three moves ahead of Week 2, elevating S Marcus Epps and TE Cameron Latu.

The team also placed OT Cameron Williams on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Epps, 29, was selected in the sixth round by the Vikings out of Wyoming in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Minnesota before being waived and claimed by the Eagles.

Epps played out the final year of his rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Raiders.

The Patriots signed Epps to a one-year deal worth up to $4.4 million this past March before cutting him loose at the end of camp. Epps signed on with the Eagles shortly after.

In 2024, Epps appeared in three games for the Raiders and recorded 19 total tackles and two tackles for loss.