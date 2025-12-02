Eagles Made Two Moves, Designated S Marcus Epps To Return

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have designated S Marcus Epps to return from injured reserve.

We have opened S Marcus Epps’ practice window and have released DB Parry Nickerson from the Practice Squad. pic.twitter.com/AxFHoXCTBt — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 2, 2025

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

They also released CB Parry Nickerson from the practice squad.

Epps, 29, was selected in the sixth round by the Vikings out of Wyoming in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Minnesota before being waived and claimed by the Eagles.

Epps played out the final year of his rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Raiders.

The Patriots signed Epps to a one-year deal worth up to $4.4 million this past March before cutting him loose at the end of camp. Epps signed on with the Eagles shortly after.

In 2025, Epps has appeared in eight games for the Eagles and recorded six total tackles.