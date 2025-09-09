Eagles Make Three Roster Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have waived DL Gabe Hall from the active roster.

Additionally, the Eagles have signed G Jake Majors to the practice squad and released RB Montrell Johnson from the practice squad.

Majors, 23, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Texas following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was waived with an injury designation when rosters were cut down to 53.

In his collegiate career, Majors appeared in 57 games for Texas and made 56 starts.