Eagles Make Two PS Moves, Re-Sign WR Danny Gray

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed WR Danny Gray back to the practice squad. 

To make room, the team cut G Sua Opeta.

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. LB Chance Campbell
  2. TE E.J. Jenkins
  3. CB Brandon Johnson
  4. QB Kyle McCord
  5. S Andre Sam
  6. WR Britain Covey
  7. OT Luke Felix Fualalo (International)
  8. DB Ambry Thomas
  9. OL Hollin Pierce
  10. C Jake Majors
  11. DT Gabe Hall
  12. WR Quez Watkins
  13. LB Antwaun Powell-Ryland
  14. DB Tariq Castro-Fields
  15. LB Titus Leo
  16. DB Parry Nickerson
  17. WR Danny Gray

Gray, 26, transferred from Blinn Junior College to SMU and was first-team All-AAC his final season. The 49ers selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $5,044,904 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $849,020 when the 49ers waived him coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Eagles on the practice squad. 

Gray has bounced on and off Philadelphia’s practice squad this season. 

In 2022, Gray appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught one pass on seven targets for 10 yards. He also rushed once for nine yards. 

