Eagles Make Two PS Moves, Re-Sign WR Danny Gray

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed WR Danny Gray back to the practice squad.
We have signed WR Danny Gray to the P Squad and released Sua Opeta. pic.twitter.com/aJKpT8REbH
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 3, 2025
To make room, the team cut G Sua Opeta.
Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:
- LB Chance Campbell
- TE E.J. Jenkins
- CB Brandon Johnson
- QB Kyle McCord
- S Andre Sam
- WR Britain Covey
- OT Luke Felix Fualalo (International)
- DB Ambry Thomas
- OL Hollin Pierce
- C Jake Majors
- DT Gabe Hall
- WR Quez Watkins
- LB Antwaun Powell-Ryland
- DB Tariq Castro-Fields
- LB Titus Leo
- DB Parry Nickerson
- WR Danny Gray
Gray, 26, transferred from Blinn Junior College to SMU and was first-team All-AAC his final season. The 49ers selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
He was entering the third year of a four-year, $5,044,904 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $849,020 when the 49ers waived him coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Eagles on the practice squad.
Gray has bounced on and off Philadelphia’s practice squad this season.
In 2022, Gray appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught one pass on seven targets for 10 yards. He also rushed once for nine yards.
