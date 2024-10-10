Eagles Making Two Roster Moves, Signing TE C.J. Uzomah

According to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic, the Eagles are signing TE C.J. Uzomah to the practice squad.

"<strongIn correspondence, Philadelphia is releasing S Caden Sterns from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Eagles’ practice squad:

  1. WR Parris Campbell
  2. RB Tyrion Davis-Price
  3. QB Will Grier
  4. DT Gabe Hall
  5. TE E.J. Jenkins
  6. WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
  7. S Andre’ Sam
  8. OL Laekin Vakalahi (International)
  9. OL Brett Toth
  10. DB J.T. Woods
  11. T Jack Driscoll
  12. WR Kyle Philips
  13. WR Danny Gray
  14. DB A.J. Woods
  15. LB David Anenih
  16. WR John Ross
  17. TE C.J. Uzomah

Uzomah, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in the 2015 draft out of Auburn. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $18 million deal with the Bengals in 2019. 

Uzomah was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jets.

The Jets restructured Uzomah’s deal last March to clear $3.6 million in cap space. New York cut him loose this offseason. Uzomah signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia in April but was released during training camp.

In 2023, Uzomah appeared in 12 games for the Jets and caught eight passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.

