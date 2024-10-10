Eagles Making Two Roster Moves, Signing TE C.J. Uzomah

According to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic, the Eagles are signing TE C.J. Uzomah to the practice squad.
In correspondence, Philadelphia is releasing S Caden Sterns from the practice squad.
The following is an updated list of the Eagles’ practice squad:
- WR Parris Campbell
- RB Tyrion Davis-Price
- QB Will Grier
- DT Gabe Hall
- TE E.J. Jenkins
- WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
- S Andre’ Sam
- OL Laekin Vakalahi (International)
- OL Brett Toth
- DB J.T. Woods
- T Jack Driscoll
- WR Kyle Philips
- WR Danny Gray
- DB A.J. Woods
- LB David Anenih
- WR John Ross
- TE C.J. Uzomah
Uzomah, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in the 2015 draft out of Auburn. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $18 million deal with the Bengals in 2019.
Uzomah was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jets.
The Jets restructured Uzomah’s deal last March to clear $3.6 million in cap space. New York cut him loose this offseason. Uzomah signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia in April but was released during training camp.
In 2023, Uzomah appeared in 12 games for the Jets and caught eight passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.
