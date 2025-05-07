Eagles Nearing Reworked Deal With TE Dallas Goedert

According to Jeff McLane, the Eagles and TE Dallas Goedert are nearing a reworked deal to keep him in Philadelphia this upcoming season.

Field Yates adds the new deal will pay Goedert $10 million, with an additional $1 million available in incentives. Overall it’s a $4.25 million pay cut.

Goedert has been on the trade block all offseason as the Eagles seemed to be seeking financial relief from his contract. They were reportedly willing to take a fourth-round pick in 2026, but no deal materialized.

Instead, they found a different solution, one that doesn’t create a hole at tight end on the roster.

McLane notes Goedert had opportunities to leave Philadelphia but decided he wanted to stay.

Goedert, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,624,271 contract and set to make a base salary of $1.246 million for the 2021 season when he signed a four-year, $59 million extension in 2021.

He was entering the final year of that deal and set to make $14.25 million in 2025.

In 2024, Goedert appeared in 10 games for the Eagles and caught 42 passes for 496 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Goedert as the news is available.