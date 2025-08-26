Eagles Officially Cut 35 Players

Nate Bouda
The Philadelphia Eagles announced several roster moves on Tuesday to trim their roster down the 53-man limit. 

Eagles Helmet

Here’s the full list of moves:

Released

  1. LS Charley Hughlett
  2. OLB Patrick Johnson
  3. T Kendall Lamm
  4. WR Terrace Marshall
  5. CB Parry Nickerson
  6. WR Avery Williams

Waived

  1. WR Ife Adeyi
  2. LB Chance Campbell
  3. CB Tariq Castro-Fields (Injured)
  4. WR Elijah Cooks
  5. LB Lance Dixon
  6. DT Joe Evans
  7. LB Dallas Gant
  8. G Kenyon Green
  9. S Maxen Hook
  10. TE E.J. Jenkins
  11. CB Brandon Johnson
  12. RB Montrell Johnson
  13. TE Cameron Latu
  14. OLB Ochaun Mathis
  15. QB Kyle McCord
  16. WR Taylor Morin
  17. TE Nick Muse
  18. T Hollin Pierce
  19. RB ShunDerrick Powell
  20. OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland
  21. CB Eli Ricks
  22. DE Jereme Robinson
  23. RB Keilan Robinson
  24. DT Justin Rogers
  25. S Andre Sam
  26. WR Ainias Smith
  27. DT Jacob Sykes
  28. T Laekin Vakalahi
  29. CB A.J. Woods

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

  1. LB Nakobe Dean

Dean will miss at least the first four games of the regular season as he recovers from a torn patellar tendon 

Dean, 24, was a two-year starter at Georgia and was a unanimous All-American selection, earned first-team All-SEC honors, and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2021. 

The Eagles selected Dean in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $5,186,894, including a signing bonus of $952,286.

In 2024, Dean appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 128 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries, one interception, and four pass deflections. 

