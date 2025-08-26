Eagles Officially Cut 35 Players

The Philadelphia Eagles announced several roster moves on Tuesday to trim their roster down the 53-man limit.
Here’s the full list of moves:
Released
- LS Charley Hughlett
- OLB Patrick Johnson
- T Kendall Lamm
- WR Terrace Marshall
- CB Parry Nickerson
- WR Avery Williams
Waived
- WR Ife Adeyi
- LB Chance Campbell
- CB Tariq Castro-Fields (Injured)
- WR Elijah Cooks
- LB Lance Dixon
- DT Joe Evans
- LB Dallas Gant
- G Kenyon Green
- S Maxen Hook
- TE E.J. Jenkins
- CB Brandon Johnson
- RB Montrell Johnson
- TE Cameron Latu
- OLB Ochaun Mathis
- QB Kyle McCord
- WR Taylor Morin
- TE Nick Muse
- T Hollin Pierce
- RB ShunDerrick Powell
- OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland
- CB Eli Ricks
- DE Jereme Robinson
- RB Keilan Robinson
- DT Justin Rogers
- S Andre Sam
- WR Ainias Smith
- DT Jacob Sykes
- T Laekin Vakalahi
- CB A.J. Woods
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)
- LB Nakobe Dean
Dean will miss at least the first four games of the regular season as he recovers from a torn patellar tendon
Dean, 24, was a two-year starter at Georgia and was a unanimous All-American selection, earned first-team All-SEC honors, and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2021.
The Eagles selected Dean in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $5,186,894, including a signing bonus of $952,286.
In 2024, Dean appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 128 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries, one interception, and four pass deflections.
