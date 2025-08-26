Eagles Officially Cut 35 Players

The Philadelphia Eagles announced several roster moves on Tuesday to trim their roster down the 53-man limit.

Here’s the full list of moves:

Released

Waived

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

LB Nakobe Dean

Dean will miss at least the first four games of the regular season as he recovers from a torn patellar tendon

Dean, 24, was a two-year starter at Georgia and was a unanimous All-American selection, earned first-team All-SEC honors, and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2021.

The Eagles selected Dean in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $5,186,894, including a signing bonus of $952,286.

In 2024, Dean appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 128 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries, one interception, and four pass deflections.