Eagles Officially Sign 14 Players To Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed 14 players to fill out their practice squad on Wednesday.

We’ve signed 14 players to our practice squad.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/d6uji11Fle — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 28, 2024

The full list includes:

Campbell, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Ohio State during the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out of the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $4.7 million with $2.7 million guaranteed.

Campbell played out his rookie contract and caught on with the Giants last offseason. He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for the 2024 season, but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Campbell appeared in 12 games for the Giants and recorded 20 receptions for 104 yards (5.2 YPC) and no touchdowns. He also recorded eight kickoff returns for 191 yards (23.9 YPR).